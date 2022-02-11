CHICAGO (CBS) – Earlier this month we met Bears superfan Terence Young, one of five nominees for induction into this year’s Ford Hall of Fans, who expressed his love for the Chicago Bears and Walter Payton, though growing up in New Jersey and living in Atlanta.

It was announced Friday that Young along with two other recipients will be making their way into the Ford Hall of Fans Class of 2022. The fourth Hall of Fans class were notified of their wins by Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Charles Woodson.

Young along with Michael Banks, a Detroit Lions fan, and Amy Nolan, a New York Giants fan were selected out of 14,000 entrants.

“Thousands of hopeful people dream of making it into the Ford Hall of Fans,” said Jim Peters, Ford Motor Company. “These superfans were able to not only garner nominations from legendary Hall of Famers, they were able to inspire others to make them members of the class of 2022.”

Young spoke with CBS 2’s Matt Zahn and said that his dedication off the field made him worthy as one of the inductees.

“My wife and I are advent supporters, longtime supporters of the Bears Care, also Susan G. Komen. I’m also a charter member of the city-wide services rotary which does a lot of good in and around the city of Chicago,” he said.

His induction into the Hall of Fame is the cherry on top of an eventful couple of weeks including meeting one of his idols, Mike Singletary, at Soldier Field.

Young along with Banks and Nolan will be honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during enshrinement week in Canton, Ohio in August.