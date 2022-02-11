GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Cold Front, First Alert Weather, Mary Kay Kleist, Snow Showers, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are in the 40s right now, but a cold front is headed our way.

(Credit: CBS 2)

(Credit: CBS 2)

(Credit: CBS 2)

Rain showers change over to snow showers after 7 p.m. as the front moves in. Minor amounts of snow are expected.

(Credit: CBS 2)

This front opens the door for a much colder air mass to move in for the weekend. Temperatures Saturday & Sunday will be running 10-15 degrees colder than normal.

(Credit: CBS 2)

TONIGHT: Rain changes to snow after 7 p.m. then quickly tapers off. Low 11.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 20. Wind chills to -3.

SUNDAY: Morning flurries, then partly cloudy. High 21. Wind chills in the single digits.

(Credit: CBS 2)

