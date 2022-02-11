CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are in the 40s right now, but a cold front is headed our way.
Rain showers change over to snow showers after 7 p.m. as the front moves in. Minor amounts of snow are expected.
This front opens the door for a much colder air mass to move in for the weekend. Temperatures Saturday & Sunday will be running 10-15 degrees colder than normal.
TONIGHT: Rain changes to snow after 7 p.m. then quickly tapers off. Low 11.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 20. Wind chills to -3.
SUNDAY: Morning flurries, then partly cloudy. High 21. Wind chills in the single digits.