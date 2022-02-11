GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Albert Ramon
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for LaPorte County, Indiana until Saturday evening.

Lake-effect snow could add up to as much as 5 inches.

Look for scattered light snow showers this evening, then flurries overnight. A colder airmass will continue to move into the area Friday night, pushing temperatures to the teens by Saturday morning.

Lows Tonight: 02.11.22

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wind chills in the morning will be below zero areawide, perhaps as cold as -10° in some locations.

Saturday Morning Wind Chills: 02.11.22

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be partly cloudy and breezy Saturday with highs in the low 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.

Highs Tomorrow: 02.11.22

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures will be cold Sunday with lows in the single digits and teens, wind chills below zero, and highs in the low 20s. A few flurries will be possible.

Next 3 Days: 02.11.22

(Credit: CBS 2)

Look for a warming trend for next week with highs near 40° on Tuesday and near 50° on Wednesday. A rain-to-snow mix is possible on Thursday as a cold front moves into the area.

7-Day: 02.11.22

(Credit: CBS 2)

TONIGHT: Evening light snow showers. Breezy and turning colder. Low 11°, wind chills below zero.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 20°.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for morning flurries. Low 10°, with wind chills below zero.

