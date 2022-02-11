CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for LaPorte County, Indiana until Saturday evening.
Lake-effect snow could add up to as much as 5 inches.
Look for scattered light snow showers this evening, then flurries overnight. A colder airmass will continue to move into the area Friday night, pushing temperatures to the teens by Saturday morning.
Wind chills in the morning will be below zero areawide, perhaps as cold as -10° in some locations.
It will be partly cloudy and breezy Saturday with highs in the low 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.
Temperatures will be cold Sunday with lows in the single digits and teens, wind chills below zero, and highs in the low 20s. A few flurries will be possible.
Look for a warming trend for next week with highs near 40° on Tuesday and near 50° on Wednesday. A rain-to-snow mix is possible on Thursday as a cold front moves into the area.

TONIGHT: Evening light snow showers. Breezy and turning colder. Low 11°, wind chills below zero.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 20°.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for morning flurries. Low 10°, with wind chills below zero.