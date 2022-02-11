CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with firing the shot that wounded another man at the Wicker Park music venue The Point over the weekend.
Daveon Montgomery, 21, of the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, was arrested Thursday and charged with of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a weapon by discharging a firearm in the shooting that wounded a 29-year-old employee of The Point, 1565 N. Milwaukee Ave., early Sunday morning.
The victim was shot in the face near his eye around 5 a.m. Sunday >when a bullet flew through the window. Shortly after the shooting, the victim had been stabilized, according to his boss.
The victim’s boss talked to him Sunday over the phone, but said his employee was shot underneath his right eye and doctors are trying to figure out if the bullet did major damage to his eye.
Police said the shots were fired from across the street.
On Wednesday, police closed The Point down.
“Whether or not these shootings were directly because of the business, when two shootings happen that are at least relate to a business, that is when you start to see that kind of public safety concern,” said Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st).
In October of 2021, a mass shooting took place outside of The Point — four people were shot, and one person died.
"I think we need to take, seriously what is happening, either in front of or related to patrons of the business," La Spata said Wednesday.
Ald. La Spata says the next step is to bring in the owner of The Point and see if there’s a possibility to reopen.