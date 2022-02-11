CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S Food and Drug Administration is delaying a decision on COVID-19 shots for children under 5 years of age.
The vaccine was scheduled for next week but the agency decided to wait for the results of a new study on a third dose.
Early data from Pfizer shows a two-shot lower dose regimen is safe for babies as young as 6 months.
But it didn't provide as much of an immune response in 2 to 4-year-olds.
18 million children in the U.S. under five are the only age group not currently eligible for the COVID vaccine.