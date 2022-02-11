CHICAGO (CBS) — The Kenwood Academy girls have one goal in mind right now. Win the Public League Championship.
"Well, it's a great opportunity for us to showcase the talent of our team. It would be great for us to win the first championship in the program's history," said Andre Lewis, head coach.
This squad has the talent to do it, with three players already committed to Division one. They haven’t lost a public league game since losing in the title game two years ago.
"It feels good knowing we are beating everybody in the Public League. Would feel great just to get one more win," said guard Brianna McDaniel, "My team is amazing, I love them to death. The best team I ever had."
If the Kenwood girls don’t overwhelm their opponents, they may do it with their pace. The Broncos will run until their opponent can’t run anymore.
“It’s kind of funny because a lot of people don’t like to run. And we run a lot so that means we want 90 possessions of the game. A lot of teams don’t want to get 90 possessions, they just want to shoot, chill a little bit, have fun,” McDaniel said.
The Broncos hope their run continues all the way to a state championship.
“That will be really amazing. We’ve been talking about it for a long time, every year since my freshman year that’s been the goal; city and state. So, it will really mean a lot to us,” said guard Whitney Dunn.