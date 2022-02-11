CHICAGO (CBS)– Six people injured in a late night crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Monroe Street.
Chicago police said the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Lake Shore Drive when a driver turned, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and smashed into a car.
Four children and two adults were taken to local hospital.
Three of the children are in good condition and one child is in critical condition after being ejected from the vehicle.
The driver is being issued traffic citations.