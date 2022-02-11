CHICAGO (CBS) — It is an idea born right here in Chicago. A one-of-a-kind workshop where Black authors can inspire others and reach the youngest of children who might not ever see their stories illustrated on the pages.

Chelsea is a happy 7-year-old girl who has noticed she’s not like others.

“Sometimes my hair, it gets in the way.”

Her friends tease her sometimes.

“And my friends say mean things they don’t mean to say.”

But she learns the beauty in her hair.

“I think you are cute with that kink in your hair!”

Chelsea’s story, one that mirrors author Imani Spencer.

“It’s just a celebration of the little melanated girl or boy.”

She grew up on Chicago’s West Side — now, inspiring other kids through books.

“I see little kids open the book and go ‘oh!'”

And she cherishes her job as a Black author. Along with dozens of other writers who are gathering in Chicago this weekend.

An event put on by Malcolm X College to connect, learn, and display their work to kids.

“Parents would always come up to me saying how hard it was for them to find books that had black children in them.”

Chicago native Darryl Harvey leads the Black Child Book Fair tour.

He takes it around the country to get African American authors into the mainstream.

“It’s alarming still in 2022 that I’ll go in these spaces and not see enough of me,” Spencer said.

And national numbers show that disparity. Last year, about 77 percent of authors of children’s books were white – compare that to just about 9 percent black authors.

That data, according to the Cooperative Children’s Book Center — which also says only 16 percent of children’s books published featured Black main characters.

“That’s why we are succeeding because there is a market and there is a need,” Harvey said.

Harvey wrote his first book after mentoring a young man.

“And it was age-appropriate for him. It reviews numbers, colors, and shapes. But it constantly reinforces the message that ‘I can do anything.'”

Even become an author one day. But in the meantime, those who are in the position will keep going.

“Be the change you want to see. So, I’ll keep showing up. keep writing these books. I won’t stop.”

Inspiring more “Chelsea’s” to come.

The book fair is being held Saturday at Malcolm X College all morning and afternoon.