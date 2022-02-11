CHICAGO (CBS) — A frightening find in Lake County. Janitors cleaning Antioch Upper Grade School on Highview Drive discovered a live rifle round on the floor of a classroom.
They spotted it after school while cleaning. Antioch Police used K-9 units to search the entire campus for other weapons but found nothing.
Police don't believe this is linked to any threats.
School administrators said they're following leads, but are asking families with any information to call police.