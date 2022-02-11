GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police SWAT officers have descended on the East Garfield Park neighborhood, after a gunman fired shots at police and fled into a nearby building.

Police said, around 9:45 a.m., a gunman fired shots at police near Fulton Boulevard and Kedzie Avenue. No officers were wounded, but several bullets did hit a CPD squad car.

The suspect fled the scene and ran into a building on the 3200 block of West Fulton Boulevard.

Police have blocked off several streets and called in a SWAT team and K-9 unit to assist in the search for the gunman.

