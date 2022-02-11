CHICAGO (CBS) — Some parents just want a safe place for their kids to play, and you’d think a school would fit the bill.

Sadly, the parents from the Albany Park community say it does not, and they want that to change.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, the parents’ concerns are twofold. One is about all of the shootings – one in particular – in the neighborhood recently, while the other – both practical and symbolic – is about improving the school’s play space.

And if you think about it, they’re interconnected.

On Friday, young children held signs Friday outside Alessandro Volta Elementary School, 4950 N. Avers Ave. They gathered with parents and teachers, 10 days after a 16-year-old girl was shot right outside the preschool doors at 10 a.m.

Kiersten Solis heard the shots form her home, before learning Volta’s students – including her own child – were on lockdown inside.

“When I realized that it was right in front of my children’s building, and that they were in lockdown in silence in the dark on the floor in their classrooms, it made me feel helpless,” Solis said.

“We know how to deal with those moments, but living with it was really bad,” added teacher Claudia Xoy.

Xoy is a fifth-grade dual language teacher at Volta, and leapt into action to follow her training and keep students safe. She said the recent uptick of violence in the neighborhood is taking its toll on the children.

“We need to stand up, and we need to talk and have these conversations,” she said.

Shootings have been a growing problem in the neighborhood and the surrounding area for months. Those at the peace march Friday called for action and collaboration – from police, lawmakers, and community groups – to address the violence.

They are also calling for a safe place for the students at Volta to play. Solis said that includes a new playground – something for which she has been fighting a battle with the Chicago Public Schools for years.

Solis said the current playground at Volta is unsafe, and kids are only allowed to play on it during recess once or twice a week.

“I would really like to make a statement saying that our school deserves better and deserves more,” she said. “I feel that our space has been neglected for some time.”

A Chicago Public Schools spokesperson said the district is aware of the concerns, and substantial completion of playground renovations at Volta are scheduled to take place next year.

Meanwhile, as to the 16-year-old girl who was shot near the school, reports say she was wounded in the shoulder. There was no update on her condition late Friday.

Kozlov reached out to Chicago Police to ask about the investigation. A spokesperson said there are no new developments, and the investigation is ongoing.