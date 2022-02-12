CHICAGO (CBS) — Community leaders say if you’re going to a Super Bowl party Sunday, bring the wings, but please leave your guns at home.
As security preparations for the big game continue at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, fans nationwide are preparing to host Super Bowl parties in their homes as well as restaurants and lounges in the Chicago area.
Dolton Trustee and community activits Andrew Holmes said there is a good way to keep things fun and safe.
"Guns and alcohol are a bad combination," he said. "If you are having a Super Bowl party at your house, ask the people that are coming not to bring weapons into your house even if they are concealed and carried. But if you allow these weapons into your house and you are consuming alcohol there with the people that are coming, then you have a righ to take their weapon and put it in a lock box and lock it up."
Holmes repeats, the best thing to do is leave the guns at home.