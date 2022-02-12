CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint for the second time.
It happened Saturday. The car was recovered near Keystone and Wilson in Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood.
Police say the woman and a 29-year-old man were sitting in the parked car when someone banged on the driver’s side window with a gun and demanded the vehicle.
They got out and the man sped away.
The woman’s sister said it’s all just too much.
“Today she was just getting coffee with a friend and wasn’t imagining that she was going to find herself with a gun by her head. And nowadays, it’s just, you need to be on the lookout. It’s not safe no more,” she said
The woman and man were not hurt.
No one is in custody.