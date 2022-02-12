CHICAGO (CBS) — The cold weekend continues for the Chicago area, but get ready for warmer temperatures next week.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with some flurries. Low temperatures will reach 8 degrees.
Sunday will bring more of the same: mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries in the morning. Expect highs to reach 20 degrees.
Temperatures will be warmer through Wednesday when they will push into the upper 40s. Rain showers will return Wednesday and may change to snow before ending on Thursday.