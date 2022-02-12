GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
First Alert Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold weekend with a few flurries, then a warm-up through midweek.

Today:

Mostly cloudy. High 21.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains for La Porte County for light lake effect snow today

Tonight:

A few flurries. Low 8. Chicago

Tomorrow:

Morning flurries, then partly cloudy. High 20.

Warming up through Wednesday. Rain returns Wednesday and may chance to snow by Thursday.

