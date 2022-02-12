CHICAGO (CBS) – Police have arrested a man suspected in the murder of a beloved Chicago dance coach, in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police arrested 31-year-old Diontay Kimberly. he’s charged with first-degree murder.READ MORE: CPD Officer James Hunt, Who Said On Viral Video He’s Killed ‘Mother——s,’ Is Stripped Of Police Powers After New Complaint Surfaces
He’s accused of killing Verndell Smith back in May.READ MORE: Northwest Indiana Comic Con Returns After Last year's Cancelation Due To The Pandemic
Smith was shot as he walked near his dance studio at 74th and King Drive.MORE NEWS: PAWS Pet Of The Week: Lion
Although he was partially deaf, smith opened the Ultimate Dance Threat Dance Studio as a safe haven for kids, on the south side.