By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Northwest Indiana, Northwest Indiana Comic Con

CHICAGO (CBS) – Comic book lovers and pop culture fans will be at the Northwest Indiana Saturday.

Fans can gather in person once again after a forced break last year due to the pandemic.

It’s back for one day only and it’s at a new location — the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, Indiana.

The family-friendly event costs $12 to get in and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be cosplay contests and a silent auction to raise money for the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation and Humane Indiana.

