CHICAGO (CBS) – Comic book lovers and pop culture fans will be at the Northwest Indiana Saturday.
Fans can gather in person once again after a forced break last year due to the pandemic.
It's back for one day only and it's at a new location — the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point, Indiana.
The family-friendly event costs $12 to get in and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be cosplay contests and a silent auction to raise money for the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation and Humane Indiana.