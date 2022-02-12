CHICAGO (CBS) — Time to meet the PAWS Pet of the Week.
Lion is a 9-year-old chihuahua mix.READ MORE: CPD Officer James Hunt, Who Said On Viral Video He’s Killed ‘Mother——s,’ Is Stripped Of Police Powers After New Complaint Surfaces
He may only have three legs, but he doesn’t let that slow him down.
Lion is a total couch potato and looking for someone who’s happy sitting with him on the sofa while he snoozes in the sunshine all day long.READ MORE: Northwest Indiana Comic Con Returns After Last year's Cancelation Due To The Pandemic
True to his name, Lion can be protective of his pride and is looking for a family to be home with him the majority of the time.
Lion and many other adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their in-person adoption appointment process.MORE NEWS: Time Out Market Chicago To Unveil Mural Of Late Fashion Icon Virgil Abloh
Visit PAWSChicago.org to learn more.