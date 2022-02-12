DeRozan Scores 35, Bulls Pull Away To Beat TimberwolvesDeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 and the Chicago Bulls used a big fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Kenwood Academy Girls Basketball Team Looking To Win Public League ChampionshipThe Kenwood Academy girls have one goal in mind right now. Win the Public League Championship.

Hinsdale Native Brian Allen To Start For Rams In Super Bowl LVI; His Parents Are Apprehensive And ExcitedHinsdale native Brian Allen will be suiting up at center for his second Super Bowl with the Rams Sunday – but this will be his first as a starter.

Devin Hester Doesn't Make Cut For 2022 Pro Football Hall Of FameBears legend Devin Hester may be the greatest return man of all time, but he’ll have to wait at least one more year to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Damaria Franklin Carries UIC Over Cleveland StateDamaria Franklin had 19 points and Kevin Johnson hit the game winning basket with 1.8 seconds left on his birthday as UIC edged past league-leading Cleveland State on Thursday night.

New Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy Says He'll Take Quarterback-Centric Approach Like He Did With PackersIf you were wondering what type of offense Luke Getsy will be cooking up for his first run as an NFL offensive coordinator with the Bears, he is looking to do something similar to what he had in Green Bay.