CHICAGO (CBS) — Six Chicago firefighters were injured while responding Saturday afternoon to a fire in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.
The fire happened near 112th Street and Princeton Avenue around 3:15 p.m., officials said.
The Chicago Fire Department issued a tweet stating, “CFD has had a MAYDAY response at 112th and Princeton. There have been transports. Will update here as soon as possible.”
CFD later provided an update saying six firefighters were transported to local hospitals. Four were sent to Advocate Christ Medical Center and two were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital.
None suffered life threatening injuries.
Chicago Fire officials said crews were working in the interior of the building when a flashover occured. They called the Mayday and moved crews out of the structure.
This is a developing story.