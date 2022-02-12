GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Time Out Market Chicago will unveil a mural celebrating iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh Saturday evening.

Abloh, who was born in Rockford, was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

He died back in November after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. He was just 41-years-old.

The free mural unveiling event is at 6:30 p.m.

Time Out Market Chicago is located near Fulton and Halsted.

