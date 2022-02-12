CHICAGO (CBS) – Time Out Market Chicago will unveil a mural celebrating iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh Saturday evening.
Abloh, who was born in Rockford, was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection.
He died back in November after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. He was just 41-years-old.
The free mural unveiling event is at 6:30 p.m.
Time Out Market Chicago is located near Fulton and Halsted.