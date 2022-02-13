GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Auto Show, McCormick Place

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Auto Show is officially underway, and the COVID-19 pandemic is not keeping people away.

A steady stream of people flowed into McCormick Place which was filled with cars and car lovers as far as they eye could see.

Some where there to touch, kick the tires and sit behind the wheels, but other went to take a ride on one of the six indoor test tracks.

The show runs through Feb. 21.

CBS 2’s special Behind the Wheel at the Chicago Auto Show airs Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

