CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Auto Show is officially underway, and the COVID-19 pandemic is not keeping people away.
A steady stream of people flowed into McCormick Place which was filled with cars and car lovers as far as they eye could see.READ MORE: 7 Chicago Firefighters Injured While Battling Roseland Fire
Some where there to touch, kick the tires and sit behind the wheels, but other went to take a ride on one of the six indoor test tracks.READ MORE: Diontay Kimberly Arrested, Charged With Murder In May Death Of Dance Teacher Verndell Smith
The show runs through Feb. 21.MORE NEWS: MISSING: Samnag 'Sam' Toem, 15, Visiting From Florida
CBS 2’s special Behind the Wheel at the Chicago Auto Show airs Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m.