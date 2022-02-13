GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, First Alert Weather, Sunday forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday night brings cold temperatures for the Chicago area, but a warmup is on the way.

The night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 11 degrees.

READ MORE: Chicago Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver In Crash That Injured 4 Young ChildrenREAD MORE: All 7 Chicago Firefighters Released From Hospital After Being Injured Battling Roseland House Fire

Each day will get warmer through Wednesday when rain showers return.

MORE NEWS: 7 Chicago Firefighters Injured While Battling Roseland Fire

On Thursday rain turns to snow as cold air rushes in. Some accumulation is likely.