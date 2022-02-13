CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday night brings cold temperatures for the Chicago area, but a warmup is on the way.
The night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 11 degrees.
Each day will get warmer through Wednesday when rain showers return.MORE NEWS: 7 Chicago Firefighters Injured While Battling Roseland Fire
On Thursday rain turns to snow as cold air rushes in. Some accumulation is likely.