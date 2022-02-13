CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Saturday night.
A 45-year-old man was shot in an alley in Chicago Lawn Satruday evening. He was in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw around 6:40 p.m. when someone shot him in the back of the head, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Area One detectives are investigating.
In a second incident, a man was found shot in the head Saturday night in the city’s Marquette Park neighborhood, police said. Officers discovered the man in the 2400 block of West Marquette around 6:40 p.m. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.