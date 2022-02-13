CHICAGO (CBS) — People lined the streets Sunday for Chinatown’s annual Lunary New Year parade.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was among the city leaders there to celebrate.
This is the Year of the Tiger, and those big cats are known for bravery, courage, resilience and strength.
