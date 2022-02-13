CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold again today with a few flurries, then slowly warming up.
READ MORE: 7 Chicago Firefighters Injured While Battling Roseland Fire
Today:
Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High 20.
Tonight:READ MORE: Black History Month In Chicago: Landmark West Side Church Played Pivotal Role In Civil Rights Movement, Push For Housing Equality
Partly cloudy. Low 11.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High 31.
MORE NEWS: People In Chinatown Will Gather To Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger At Lunar New Year's Parade
Warmer through midweek. Highs reach near 50 with showers returning. Rain changes to snow Thursday as temperatures drop.