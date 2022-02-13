GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold again today with a few flurries, then slowly warming up.

Today:

Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High 20.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 11.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 31.

Warmer through midweek. Highs reach near 50 with showers returning. Rain changes to snow Thursday as temperatures drop.