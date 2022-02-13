CHICAGO (CBS) — Community leaders joined together Sunday to help children who are experiencing homelessness stay warm this winter.
They all gathered at the Olive Branch Mission at 63rd and Claremont in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold Overnight, But A Warmup Is On The Way
The giveaway was hosted by the H.O.P.E. Coalition.
Volunteers braved the cold themselves to help out. The coalition’s leader says frigid temperatures are putting too many kids at risk.READ MORE: Chinatown's Lunar New Year Parade Brings Tradition, Fun
“There are over 20,000 children in our city that are homeless, and they need the support from people of good will,” said Rev. Paul Jakes, Jr. “And during this season we want to give hope to those that are helpless and let them know that they can succeed against the odds.”
Rev. Jakes explained that H.O.P.E. stands for “helping our people every day.”
It was the second time the group has held a coat giveaway here.MORE NEWS: Chicago Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver In Crash That Injured 4 Young Children
Two weeks ago, volunteers brought coats for men who are homeless.