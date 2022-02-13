GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Missing Person

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Friday afternoon.

Nyaomi Woods, who goes by Nicole, was last seen in a home in the 2800 block of West Palmer Street at 3:15 p.m. Friday, police say.

READ MORE: 7 Chicago Firefighters Injured While Battling Roseland Fire

(Credit: CPD)

READ MORE: Diontay Kimberly Arrested, Charged With Murder In May Death Of Dance Teacher Verndell Smith

She was wearing a long dark puffy coat, a white Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, blue jeans and aqua, black and white Air Jordan 1 gym shoes.

The teen is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and reddish brown hair.

MORE NEWS: MISSING: Samnag 'Sam' Toem, 15, Visiting From Florida

Anyone with information on where Nicole might be is asked to call Area ive Special Vicitms Detective at (312)746-6554.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff