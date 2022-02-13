CHICAGO (CBS) — Parents at an Evergreen Park Catholic School are rallying in support of their principal, who was placed on administrative leave after making masks optional.
Jacob Doc Mathius is principal of Queen of Martyrs School. He removed the mask requirement last week, against Archdiocese policy.
"Do the right thing by this principal and all the rest of the kids in the Chicago Archdiocese," said Michelle Fesi. "Take of the masks"
“People need to be able to make a choice for their children and for their families and for themselves,” said Loretto Coogan.
Some of the parents at the rally say they believe the social and emotional toll of wearing masks has been more harmful to their children than COVID-19 itself.
There is no word on when or if Mathius will be reinstated.