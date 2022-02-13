CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued an alert Sunday of catalytic converter thefts in Englewood that occurred during the months of January and February.
In these incidents, offender(s) would remove the catalytic converter from parked vehicles during various hours of the day.
Incident times and locations:
- 1000 block of West 72nd Street on Jan. 7, 2022, at 6:40 a.m.
- 6500 block of South Ashland Avenue on Jan. 8, 2022, between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.
- 7200 block of South Aberdeen on Jan. 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.
- 6100 block of South Wood Street on Feb. 1, 2022, at 4:45 p.m.
- 600 block of West 61st Street between the dates of Jan. 27-28, 2022, between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
- 6100 block of South Wood Street on Feb. 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m.
- 6200 block of South Wood Street between the dates of Feb. 1-2, 2022, between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 9:30 a.m.
- 7000 block of South Honore Street on Feb. 1, 2022, at 6:00 a.m.
- 1500 block of West 70th Street on Feb. 11, 2022, at 6:00 a.m.
There is no current description of the offender(s).
Police remind residents to:
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- Do not leave valuables unattended/unsecured
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.
- If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-747-8380.