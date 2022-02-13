CHICAGO (CBS) — All seven firefighters who were injured while battling a house fire in Roseland Saturday have been released from the hospital.
The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near 112th and Princeton.READ MORE: Chicago Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver In Crash That Injured 4 Young Children
Three of the firefighters were in the house and four were on the porch when a flashover occurred.
Those in the house were able to escape, but the four outside were blown off the porch.READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold Overnight, But A Warmup Is On The Way
The fire department originally issued a tweet stating “CFD has had a Mayday response.”
It took a crew of 100 to put out the fire.MORE NEWS: 7 Chicago Firefighters Injured While Battling Roseland Fire
The woman who lived in the home was not there when it happened.