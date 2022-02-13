GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — All seven firefighters who were injured while battling a house fire in Roseland Saturday have been released from the hospital.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near 112th and Princeton.

Three of the firefighters were in the house and four were on the porch when a flashover occurred.

Those in the house were able to escape, but the four outside were blown off the porch.

The fire department originally issued a tweet stating “CFD has had a Mayday response.”

It took a crew of 100 to put out the fire.

The woman who lived in the home was not there when it happened.

