CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bulls have the San Antonio Spurs in town but it’s who they don’t have that’s the issue.

Zach LaVine will miss Monday night and Wednesday as he heads to Los Angeles to see a specialist for his knee. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek on the fallout as the Bulls limp towards the All-Star break.

“As bad as I know he wants to play now, you know. He’s gotta take care of himself first and foremost.”

The Bulls without Zach LaVine at Monday shootaround as they struggle to get their roster healthy. DeMar DeRozan said it’s tough not having his right hand in LaVine.

“It’s just something we got to weather. His health is the most important thing. Him just figuring out what’s what for the long run,” DeRozan said.

Whether that could mean LaVine sitting out Saturday’s All Star game, a game that was expected to pit the two shooters against each other, DeRozen said he doesn’t know. But it is a moment he’s looking forward to indulging in.

“You can kind of let your hair down for a couple days, kind of take the competitive nature outside of your mental for a few days, kind of relax and enjoy with the guys that you really don’t get to play with.”

Before they can get to the All Star break, DeRozen said they have to focus on one game at a time as they look to build on that three-game win streak.