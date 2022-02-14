CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are climbing.
Monday cloudy with some afternoon sunshine with a high of 30 degrees. A few light snow showers are possible early in the day.
Each day will get warmer through Wednesday when rain showers return.
Very cold morning across Chicago. Temps start in the teens and warm near 30° by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/UpLIuflKaI
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 14, 2022
The warmup continues into Wednesday as warmer winds pick up sending temperatures into the higher 30s, near 40 degrees. A wintry mix is expected Wednesday night.
Some snow possible for Thursday.