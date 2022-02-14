GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, First Alert Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are climbing.

Monday cloudy with some afternoon sunshine with a high of 30 degrees. A few light snow showers are possible early in the day.

READ MORE: Car Crashes Into House In Hyde Park

Each day will get warmer through Wednesday when rain showers return.

READ MORE: Fremont School District 79 Moving To Remote Learning Until Further Notice Following Multiple Reports of Protests

The warmup continues into Wednesday as warmer winds pick up sending temperatures into the higher 30s, near 40 degrees. A wintry mix is expected Wednesday night.

MORE NEWS: Police Say Gunman In Racine Wounded Five, Killed Himself

Some snow possible for Thursday.

Laura Bannon