CHICAGO (AP) — Damaria Franklin and Jace Carter scored 12 points each as UIC edged past IUPUI 57-54.
Carter added six rebounds for the Flames (10-14, 6-9 Horizon League). Jalen Warren had 11 points. Jamie Ahale hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to give UIC a 54-51 lead with 1:46 left. Warren sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final 26 seconds to preserve the victory.
B.J. Maxwell had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars (2-22, 0-13), who have now lost five games in a row. Bakari LaStrap added 12 points. Chuks Isitua had 10 rebounds.
The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. UIC defeated IUPUI 67-65 on Jan. 10.
