Mix-Up With Twin Brother's Records Is Standing In Way Of Chicago Man Getting All His COVID-19 Vaccine ShotsA Chicago man is fighting to prove his identity so he can get the rest of his COVID-19 vaccine shots – with state records claiming he has received all three shots even though he has not.

Lakeview Family Left Feeling Violated And Vulnerable After Burglars Ransack Home And Take Cash, HeirloomsIt’s a complete violation – thieves breaking into your home and walking around as if they own it, touching everything in sight. That sense of having one’s space invaded is something a Lakeview couple and their kids have been coping with after they were burglarized this week.

Family Of Fallen CPD Officer Thomas Wortham IV Livid As Convict Gets New Fitness Trial Nearly 12 Years LaterMore than a decade after the murder of Chicago Police Officer Thomas Wortham, a possible new trial is opening old wounds for Wortham’s family.

Harvey Man Crestfallen After His Seeing-Eye Dog Was Hit, Killed By CarA Harvey man was heartbroken Monday night after he said someone struck and killed his seeing-eye dog.