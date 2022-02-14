CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s an update on a coyote captured in Lincoln Park last week.
We now know the coyote is a young female and she’s in good health after being taken in by a local wildlife center. Cell phone video showed the coyote being captured Friday.
An animal care and control officer wrangled the coyote near the Chicago History Museum. There were several coyote sightings in that area over the past few weeks. Animal control tells us the coyote likely became comfortable around people because they were feeding her.