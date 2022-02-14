CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago public school renamed last year for an iconic African American woman who helped others escape slavery, is getting a new sign today.
The new sign is now on display at Harriet Tubman Elementary in Lakeview. The school used to be called Agassiz Elementary, but was re-named for Tubman last June. She helped others find a path to freedom through the Underground Railroad.
Illinois State Senator Sara Feigenholtz (D-6) and Alderman Tom Tunney (44th) helped raise money for the new school sign. The official unveiling is planned for Monday afternoon.