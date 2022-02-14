HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — A Harvey man was heartbroken Monday night after he said someone struck and killed his seeing-eye dog.
Kevin Coachman said he was walking along busy Sibley Boulevard with his 3-year-old German shepherd, Lucca.
The dog got distracted and got loose.
Coachman said he got knocked down by a car, and then walked home alone – not knowing what happened to Lucca.
Police later called Coachman to say they found Lucca dead. It was still unknown Monday night who hit the service dog.
"That's just disgusting to me," Coachman said. "You knocked me down and you killed my dog, and the hardest part – the saddest part – that nobody would stop to help me."
Friends have set up an online fundraiser to help Coachman out. You can find the GoFundMe here.