CHICAGO (CBS) — In Racine, Wisconsin, police say a man shot and wounded five people before shooting himself to death.
It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired and after a short foot chase, they spoke with the suspect for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself.
No officers fired weapons and the victims do not have life-threatening injuries.
Investigators will say only that the shootings appear to have been related to a domestic dispute.