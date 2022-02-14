GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Racine, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — In Racine, Wisconsin, police say a man shot and wounded five people before shooting himself to death.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine.

READ MORE: Five Years Later Still No Answers In Delphi, Indiana Murders Of Abby Williams And Libby German

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and after a short foot chase, they spoke with the suspect for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself.

READ MORE: Fremont School District 79 Moving To Remote Learning Until Further Notice Following Multiple Reports of Protests

No officers fired weapons and the victims do not have life-threatening injuries.

MORE NEWS: Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold Overnight, But A Warmup Is On The Way

Investigators will say only that the shootings appear to have been related to a domestic dispute.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff