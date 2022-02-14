DeRozan Scores 38, Vucevic Dominates As Bulls Beat ThunderIt wasn't like the Chicago Bulls asked DeMar DeRozan to deliver yet another dominant performance. Then again, requests aren't needed.

WATCH: Big Game Roundtable With Jim Hill And The Talk's Jerry O'Connell And Akbar GbajabiamilaCBS Los Angeles Sports Director, Jim Hill sat down with Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-hosts of 'The Talk' on CBS to talk about Sunday's big game!

DeRozan Scores 35, Bulls Pull Away To Beat TimberwolvesDeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 and the Chicago Bulls used a big fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Kenwood Academy Girls Basketball Team Looking To Win Public League ChampionshipThe Kenwood Academy girls have one goal in mind right now. Win the Public League Championship.

Hinsdale Native Brian Allen To Start For Rams In Super Bowl LVI; His Parents Are Apprehensive And ExcitedHinsdale native Brian Allen will be suiting up at center for his second Super Bowl with the Rams Sunday – but this will be his first as a starter.

Devin Hester Doesn't Make Cut For 2022 Pro Football Hall Of FameBears legend Devin Hester may be the greatest return man of all time, but he’ll have to wait at least one more year to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.