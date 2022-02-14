Jury Convicts Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson In Federal Tax Fraud TrialA jury has convicted Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) of federal tax fraud charges, following the first trial of a sitting Chicago alderman in more than two decades.

5 South Side Catholic Schools Call For End To Mask Mandate In Letter To Mayor LightfootPrincipals at five prominent Catholic schools on the city’s South Side issued a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady Monday, asking them to end the COVID-19 mask mandate.

Judge Extends CASA's Services To Help DCFS Kids Because 'A Lot Of Children Suffer' After Being Held Longer Than Necessary'If we don't put the resources on the back end of the system where we are right now, it's just going to be another revolving door."

Female Coyote Captured Near Chicago History Museum Last Week Is In Good ConditionAnimal control said the coyote likely became comfortable around people because they were feeding her.