DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — A couple of Chicago area connections anchored the Los Angeles’ Rams offensive line in their Super Bowl LVI win on Sunday.
Hinsdale's Brian Allen was at center, while Downers Grove's David Edwards played guard.
Edwards’ alma mater, Downers Grove North High School, kept rallying around him as he won a championship in his first ever Super Bowl.
His dad being a coach on the staff at the school that keeps that connection plugged in.
“It’s neat for our kids to see something that you only dream about – you see a kid who wore the Trojan uniform and that same thing, and getting to hold that Lombardi trophy,” said Downers Grove North football coach Joe Horeni.
"It's neat for our kids to see something that you only dream about – you see a kid who wore the Trojan uniform and that same thing, and getting to hold that Lombardi trophy," said Downers Grove North football coach Joe Horeni.
While Edwards and Allen are teammates now, they actually played against each other in high school – when Downers Grove took on Hinsdale Central.