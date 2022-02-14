CHICAGO (CBS) — A dollar store employee is in the hospital after police say he was shot by a suspected shoplifter, and investigators are asking for help identifying the shooter.
Waukegan police said as the gunman was leaving the store on Feb. 4, he and the victim got into an argument.
That's when the suspect shot the employee in the face.
Police have released surveillance images of the gunman. If you recognize him, you're asked to call Waukegan Police at (847) 360-9001.