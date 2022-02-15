GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS) — After a chilly morning, Tuesday’s temperatures climb with highs near 40 degrees.

A strong south wind will boost temperatures into the low to mid 40s for Wednesday morning, then low 50s in the afternoon.

Rain chances increase in the afternoon on Wednesday, then showers will be likely Wednesday evening.

Rain transitions into sleet and freezing rain by early Thursday morning. The icy mix then changes to snow area wide. Ice and snow accumulations are likely.

Friday starts off very cold, lows in the single digits and only reach the middle 20s underneath a sunny sky.

