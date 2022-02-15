'There's Some Disconnect Happening Somewhere': 10 Months Later, Wauconda Brewery Still Waiting On Promised SBA Pandemic Loan"I’m sure we are not the only ones who would like a direct contact or direct person to talk to.”

CBS 2 Exclusive: TSA Worker Finds 2-Year-Old 'Walking Out Into The Middle Of The Street' Wednesday At 4:00 A.M.“I know after 48 hours, kids go missing, you can’t find them, so I’m just glad she’s OK and everything worked out for the best.”

Chicago First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch Begins Wednesday Night​According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be windy and mild Tuesday night with temperatures by Wednesday morning in the low to mid 40s.

More Than A Year Later, USPS Agrees To Reimburse West Garfield Park Couple For Damage Driver Caused To Their CarThe last year has been “very frustrating” for Donald and Vera Rideaux. “Not being able to get in to talk to anyone. No one was getting back to us,” Vera said.