AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Three years ago Tuesday, Gary Martin opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora – killing five of his coworkers and injuring five police officers.

Russell Beyer, Vicente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard, and Trevor Werner all lost their lives that day.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s office said Martin, 45, was being fired for a security violation at the time he opened fire at the business. Martin was killed in a shootout with police.

The Henry Pratt shooting exposed major loopholes in the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card system. Three years later, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey checked on the progress made to close those gaps.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said it is tragic that it took a mass shooting to spur change, but he said he is proud of the progress they have made in the last three years.

In the days following the Feb. 15, 2019, tragedy at the Henry Pratt manufacturing plant, the failures that allowed Martin to shoot and kill five people that day became obvious. First and foremost, that Martin should have given up his .40-caliber Smith & Wesson in 2014 when ISP discovered a felony conviction — but he didn’t.

“So the focus that we have prioritized over the past three years now is not necessarily getting back some piece of plastic; a FOID card,” Kelly said. “Our focus has been on identifying those people that are the greatest threat to public safety.”

“When I say that we are tripping over red flags, look at nearly every mass shooting we connect the dots backwards and we say, ‘Wow, we saw those signs, and we didn’t do the thing that needed to be done,’” said former Aurora police Chief Kristen Ziman.

Ziman was Aurora’s chief of police at the time of the mass shooting. She said it changed her career path — she has since left law enforcement and is now focusing on changing cultures through speaking & consulting.

She says employees everywhere need to focus on speaking up and identifying safety threats.

On the FOID front, Kelly said ISP revoked over 70 percent more FOID cards in 2021 than in 2019, with more than 17,000 cards revoked last year.