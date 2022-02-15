CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra police were asking for help from the public Tuesday in finding a man who robbed a train conductor at gunpoint on the Metra Electric Line in broad daylight downtown.
At 2:07 p.m. as an inbound Metra Electric train pulled into the Van Buren Street station, the man – who was a passenger on the train – took out a black semiautomatic handgun and announced a robbery.READ MORE: Norridge Mom Says Thief Doctored And Successfully Cashed Her Mortgage Check, And Getting Her Money Back Could Take Months
He took all the conductor’s cash and ran off into the station, Metra police said.
Police released two photos, one of them showing the man with the gun in hand on the station platform.READ MORE: James Massey Pleads Guilty To Inciting Rioting, Encouraging Downtown Looting In Social Media Posts In August 2020
Metra police have learned during their investigation that the man got on the train at the 147th Street station in Harvey.MORE NEWS: Police: 4-Year-Old Paislee Shultis, Missing Since 2019, Found Alive Under Staircase In Ulster County, New York
Anyone with information is asked to call Metra police at (312) 322-2999.