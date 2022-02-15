CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a 15-year-old boy gathered to call for an end to gun violence Tuesday, three days after he was murdered.
Sincere Cole was shot and killed Saturday night at Marquette Road and Western Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. He was shot 24 times as he left a Shell gas station.
Family members released balloons at the site in his memory Tuesday. They urged witnesses to come forward and help police find the killer.
"I need the cooperation of CPD. I need the cooperation of those people in them buildings back there that saw my nephew come down, that have not came forward," said Sincere's aunt, Brandy Martin.
Martin became Sincere’s guardian after his mother, Felon Smith, was struck and killed by a Chicago Transit Authority train back in 2019.
Smith, 37, was on the 69th Street Red Line platform when she went down into the tracks to get her phone. She was hit by a northbound train.
Martin’s daughter – Akeelah Addison Martin, 22 – was also murdered in 2019 in Fuller Park, and that case has never been solved.