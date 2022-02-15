CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with carjacking a man at gunpoint near Wrigley Field in December.
The teen was arrested in the 1600 block of South Trumbull Avenue in Lawndale at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday by members of the Chicago Police Gang Investigation Division.
Police said he took a 2013 black Ford Focus at gunpoint from a man in the 1000 block of West Addison Street at 9:07 p.m. Dec. 7.
This carjacking was one of numerous incidents linked to a pattern of armed robberies and carjackings in the Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.
In each incident, individuals armed with semi-automatic firearms approach unsuspecting victims on the sidewalk and street and demand victims’ property and sometimes their vehicles. After taking their property, the offenders would flee the scene in a waiting vehicle driven by a co-offender.