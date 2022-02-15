'It's An Honor, It's A Thrill': DePaul's Doug Bruno Elected To The Women's Basketball Hall Of Fame"I don't think in terms of what I've given. I thank God every day I can wake up and put on gym shoes and go the gym instead of an office and interact with young people and help young people help themselves be the best they can be."

DeBrincat's 28th Goal Snaps Tie In 3rd, Blackhawks Down Winnipeg JetsAlex DeBrincat scored his 28th goal midway through the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

DeRozan Scores 40 As Bulls Rally Past SpursDeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Damaria Franklin, Jace Carter Spark UIC Past IUPUIDamaria Franklin and Jace Carter scored 12 points each as UIC edged past IUPUI.

Rams' David Edwards Makes Downers Grove Proud With Super Bowl WinA couple of Chicago area connections anchored the Los Angeles’ Rams offensive line in their Super Bowl LVI win on Sunday.

'Something We Got To Weather': Bulls' DeRozan DeMar On Playing Without Zach LaVine"His health is the most important thing. Him just figuring out what's what for the long run."