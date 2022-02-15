CHICAGO (CBS)– A toddler found wandering on the street in Englewood early Tuesday morning has been reunited with her guardian.
Chicago police said a good Samaritan spotted the little girl all alone in the middle of the street, in the 600 block of West 71st Street. The man who found the girl put her in his car to stay warm while he called police.
The girl was wearing pink pajamas and a pink coat. She’s 2 to 3 years old.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with no apparent injuries.