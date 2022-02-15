CHICAGO (CBS) — UIC athletes will get to participate in conference championships after all, as the Horizon League has restored their eligibility for postseason play – effective immediately.
The UIC Flames teams had been banned because the school did not give a full year’s notice before leaving the Horizon League for the Missouri Valley Conference.READ MORE: Norridge Mom Says Thief Doctored And Successfully Cashed Her Mortgage Check, And Getting Her Money Back Could Take Months
The Horizon League said, “UIC administrators rejected any alternative solutions and did nothing to help the student-athletes they claimed to care about.”READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch Begins Wednesday Night
It should be noted the school did pay the requisite exit fee and then applied for a special waiver of the bylaw with regard to a full year’s norice, which was denied.MORE NEWS: James Massey Pleads Guilty To Inciting Rioting, Encouraging Downtown Looting In Social Media Posts In August 2020
This doesn’t normally happen, although the America East Conference did the same thing to Stony Brook and the Colonial Athletic Association to James Madison when they announced they were leaving those leagues at the end of the school year.