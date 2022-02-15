CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was hit and killed by a Chicago Transit Authority Brown Line train near the Montrose station Tuesday afternoon.
The Fire Department said the woman was hit by a train near the station at Montrose Avenue near Ravenswood Avenue, and died.
Brown Line service was halted between the Kimball and Belmont stops as a result of the incident.
Shuttle buses were running in both directions between the two stations. The CTA also advised that commuters take other means of transportation, such as the No. 9 Ashland, No. 22 Clark, or No. 78 Montrose buses.
