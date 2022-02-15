STREAMING LIVE:Aurora Officials Mark Anniversary Of Henry Pratt Mass Shooting
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Brown Line, Chicago Transit Authority, CTA, Montrose, Woman Killed By Train

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was hit and killed by a Chicago Transit Authority Brown Line train near the Montrose station Tuesday afternoon.

The Fire Department said the woman was hit by a train near the station at Montrose Avenue near Ravenswood Avenue, and died.

READ MORE: Chicago Travel Advisory Remains Unchanged For The Seventh Consecutive Week; No States Coming Off The List

Brown Line service was halted between the Kimball and Belmont stops as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain And Snow On The Way; Winer Storm Watch Begins Early Thursday

Shuttle buses were running in both directions between the two stations. The CTA also advised that commuters take other means of transportation, such as the No. 9 Ashland, No. 22 Clark, or No. 78 Montrose buses.

MORE NEWS: Elbert Duncan Charged With Shooting Security Guard Victor Brown, Who In Turn Is Accused Of Firing Down Street And Killing Grandmother Bobbye Johnson

CHECK: CTA Updates

CBS 2 Chicago Staff