CHICAGO (CBS) — A Warrenville woman faces a $1 million bond in connection with the murder of her daughter’s father, 31-year-old Joseph Strock.
According to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and Warrenville Police Department, 27-year-old Deanna Coakley was charged with one count of first degree murder.
Authorities said on Sunday, February 13, Warrenville officers responded to a call at Coakley's home and found Strock bleeding from the neck. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Police said there was an alleged verbal altercation between Coakley and Strock that turned physical. That’s when police authorities said Coakley stabbed Strock in the neck with a kitchen knife. Authorities allege that Strock left the apartment and collapsed outside where he was found.
"Nationwide, domestic violence remains a silent epidemic that unfortunately occurs predominantly behind closed doors," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "If left unchecked however, the consequences can be deadly, as is alleged in this case. I urge anyone who finds themselves in an abusive relationship to seek help from any of a multitude of social service programs available throughout the country that offer assistance and guidance to people in an abusive relationship."
Coakley will appear in court on March 10 for an arraignment.