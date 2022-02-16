DELPHI, Ind. (CBS/AP) — It has been five years since two young teenage girls, Abigail Williams and Liberty German, were murdered on a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana.
Their killer has never been caught.
But on Wednesday, CNN reported that court documents reveal never-before-known information about cellphone video that one of the girls captured.
The bodies of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found in a rugged area near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while walking on that trail near the Monon High Bridge, just outside their hometown of Delphi, Indiana, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
Police previously shared a short clip – only one and a half seconds of the recording that Libby made – in which a man is heard saying, "Down the hill."
But CNN has learned the video is actually 45 seconds long. It is not clear what it shows.
There are also new details about the timeline of the murders – and how quickly it all may have happened. The girls were dropped off at the trial at 1:35 p.m., and 2:07 p.m., Libby shot some pictures and posted two images to Snapchat.
Six minutes later was when Libby shot the video showing a man in close proximity. The girls' bodies were found the next day.
